Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard

3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
internet access
This Mid Century Modern Eichler style home has been upgraded with attention to detail and is picture perfect! Escape the bustle of Downtown Laguna to the scenic views, larger lots, easy parking, and hiking trails of Top of the World. The location is ideal - Top of the World Park is a short walk away and Downtown Laguna is just a five-minute drive down Park Ave. This “A”Frame style ranch home with cathedral ceilings and clerestory windows provides generous amounts of natural light. The living and dining rooms feature a central dual sided gas fireplace filled with fireglass and large glass sliding doors with custom blinds that provide expansive views of the landscaped back yard. Maple floors run throughout the house, as do Hunter Douglas window treatments, and custom Benjamin Moore paint colors. The bedrooms feature custom closet doors, and contemporary ceiling fans. The large pool-sized Japanese-inspired landscaped backyard features custom heaters underneath the patio, and views of Saddleback Mountain. This smart home offers structured wiring throughout, 5:1 surround sound hookups, ADT monitored touchpad alarm system, Nest Smoke Detectors, Philips Hue Color Lights, and a Google Mesh WiFi network. High Speed Internet is provided along with a stainless steel refrigerator, high efficiency front loading washer, and dryer. A weekly landscaping service is also provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have any available units?
3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have?
Some of 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
