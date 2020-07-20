3178 Alta Laguna Boulevard

Amenities

This Mid Century Modern Eichler style home has been upgraded with attention to detail and is picture perfect! Escape the bustle of Downtown Laguna to the scenic views, larger lots, easy parking, and hiking trails of Top of the World. The location is ideal - Top of the World Park is a short walk away and Downtown Laguna is just a five-minute drive down Park Ave. This “A”Frame style ranch home with cathedral ceilings and clerestory windows provides generous amounts of natural light. The living and dining rooms feature a central dual sided gas fireplace filled with fireglass and large glass sliding doors with custom blinds that provide expansive views of the landscaped back yard. Maple floors run throughout the house, as do Hunter Douglas window treatments, and custom Benjamin Moore paint colors. The bedrooms feature custom closet doors, and contemporary ceiling fans. The large pool-sized Japanese-inspired landscaped backyard features custom heaters underneath the patio, and views of Saddleback Mountain. This smart home offers structured wiring throughout, 5:1 surround sound hookups, ADT monitored touchpad alarm system, Nest Smoke Detectors, Philips Hue Color Lights, and a Google Mesh WiFi network. High Speed Internet is provided along with a stainless steel refrigerator, high efficiency front loading washer, and dryer. A weekly landscaping service is also provided