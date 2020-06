Amenities

This Mid Century designed duplex has views of the Ocean, Coast Line and City Lights. Includes a one car garage. Hardwood floors, Fireplace, updated kitchen, with new counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, inside washer and dryer. Two bedrooms one full bath, floor to ceiling windows in the front room to gain the sunlight and views. Near Shopping, transportation, art galleries, and many of the finest beaches in the City of Laguna Beach.