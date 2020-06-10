All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2626 Glenneyre Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2626 Glenneyre Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

2626 Glenneyre Street

2626 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2626 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail now for short or long term leases. Private Street to Street Lot. Available Furnished/Turnkey. All utilities included with air conditioning. Beautiful Contemporary 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath Estate Home with Private Street-to-Street lot boasting with Panoramic Ocean and Catalina Views on both levels perched up on a Private Compound with walkability to Victoria Beach. A harmonious blend of clean lines with wonderful indoor/outdoor living. Open floor plan with Kitchen and Great Room facing the water-colored sunsets of the Pacific. Chef's kitchen with Calacatta Vision Marble Countertops, Thermador Professional 6 burner stove, built-in French door refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Updated with Sonos sound system and Air Conditioning throughout. Uniquely expansive yard with greenbelt in addition to oversized decks for outdoor dining and entertaining in a sun-drenched coastal setting with wide ocean views. Private, wonderfully landscaped grounds. Enjoy one of Laguna's best beaches, Victoria Beach, just a short distance away. Gourmet restaurants and fine art galleries at your fingertips. This amazing furnished home affords the very best that Laguna living has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
2626 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2626 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 2626 Glenneyre Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 2626 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2626 Glenneyre Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College