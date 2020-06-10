2626 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Avail now for short or long term leases. Private Street to Street Lot. Available Furnished/Turnkey. All utilities included with air conditioning. Beautiful Contemporary 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath Estate Home with Private Street-to-Street lot boasting with Panoramic Ocean and Catalina Views on both levels perched up on a Private Compound with walkability to Victoria Beach. A harmonious blend of clean lines with wonderful indoor/outdoor living. Open floor plan with Kitchen and Great Room facing the water-colored sunsets of the Pacific. Chef's kitchen with Calacatta Vision Marble Countertops, Thermador Professional 6 burner stove, built-in French door refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Updated with Sonos sound system and Air Conditioning throughout. Uniquely expansive yard with greenbelt in addition to oversized decks for outdoor dining and entertaining in a sun-drenched coastal setting with wide ocean views. Private, wonderfully landscaped grounds. Enjoy one of Laguna's best beaches, Victoria Beach, just a short distance away. Gourmet restaurants and fine art galleries at your fingertips. This amazing furnished home affords the very best that Laguna living has to offer.