All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
259 LOWER CLIFF Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:23 PM

259 LOWER CLIFF Drive

259 Lower Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Main Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

259 Lower Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Enjoy absolutely one of the best views Laguna Beach has to offer from this gated Remodeled PENTHOUSE unit. Enjoy Incredible Coastline, White Water, Catalina Island & City Lights Views as well as gorgeous sunsets everyday! Entertain on the 865 square foot 'roof top' deck or take a dip in the association pool! Feel as if you are on vacation everyday! Located across from Main Beach. Walk to the village shops, Pageant of Masters, Artwalk, North Laguna's best beaches & art galleries along with all the best that Laguna has to offer. This unit features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, no one above you; 2 assigned spaces (1 covered). Gated entrance; Elevator and more! Furnished. Light, bright and airy! A must see fabulous view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have any available units?
259 LOWER CLIFF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have?
Some of 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
259 LOWER CLIFF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive offer parking?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive does not offer parking.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive has a pool.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have accessible units?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 LOWER CLIFF Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College