259 LOWER CLIFF Drive

Enjoy absolutely one of the best views Laguna Beach has to offer from this gated Remodeled PENTHOUSE unit. Enjoy Incredible Coastline, White Water, Catalina Island & City Lights Views as well as gorgeous sunsets everyday! Entertain on the 865 square foot 'roof top' deck or take a dip in the association pool! Feel as if you are on vacation everyday! Located across from Main Beach. Walk to the village shops, Pageant of Masters, Artwalk, North Laguna's best beaches & art galleries along with all the best that Laguna has to offer. This unit features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, no one above you; 2 assigned spaces (1 covered). Gated entrance; Elevator and more! Furnished. Light, bright and airy! A must see fabulous view!