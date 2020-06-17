All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 196 Cliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
196 Cliff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

196 Cliff Drive

196 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Main Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

196 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have your coffee while whale watching from your patio and wind down your day watching stunning Laguna Beach sunsets! This recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home has an amazing OCEAN VIEW with ocean views from the living room, deck and kitchen. This contemporary remodeled condo sits minutes from the heart of Laguna Beach and its expansive hill and ocean views are the perfect remedy after a stressful day!
The owners didn't miss a detail on this remodel. New flooring, paint, kitchen and appliances, ceiling fans, bathroom! Its all new and waiting for you.
Walk to the center of town or the beach or take in the ocean breeze as you watch the sun set. 1 Car Garage, shared laundry and lots of metered parking for friends and family. This is a Laguna Beach MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Cliff Drive have any available units?
196 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 196 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 196 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
196 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 196 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 196 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 196 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 196 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 196 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 196 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 196 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College