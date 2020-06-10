All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1935 Glenneyre Street

1935 Glenneyre Street · (714) 336-3375
Location

1935 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single story cottage with ocean views measures 655 square feet. This home features great curb appeal including mature landscaping. The front entry leads you to a light & bright floor plan that will work for all your family's needs! Only two blocks from the beach, and a short walk into town, the location can’t be beat! Ocean views from the bedrooms and brand new back deck. Stackable washer and dryer included. Automatic driveway gate that closes behind you, carport and plenty of street parking. This home won’t last long, contact us to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1935 Glenneyre Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1935 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1935 Glenneyre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Glenneyre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Glenneyre Street does offer parking.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 Glenneyre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1935 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1935 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
