1935 Glenneyre Street

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single story cottage with ocean views measures 655 square feet. This home features great curb appeal including mature landscaping. The front entry leads you to a light & bright floor plan that will work for all your family's needs! Only two blocks from the beach, and a short walk into town, the location can’t be beat! Ocean views from the bedrooms and brand new back deck. Stackable washer and dryer included. Automatic driveway gate that closes behind you, carport and plenty of street parking. This home won’t last long, contact us to schedule a showing!