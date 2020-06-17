All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:23 PM

1573 N Coast #1

1573 N Coast Hwy · (949) 292-9944
Location

1573 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Crescent Bay Villas, Spacious North Laguna Gated property and gated garage with 2 underground parking spaces, central A/C, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Under 35 lb pet considered.This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom contemporary condo will take your breath away! Boasting 1,915 square feet, in this gorgeous upgraded end unit. Situated on the ocean side of PCH in the gated complex of Crescent Bay Villas, Peek A Boo views. This home has many windows to allow plenty of light. Living room is large and features hardwood flooring along with a cozy fireplace. Awesome dining area with sliding glass doors leading to private deck. The kitchen is an entertainers dream! Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The master bedroom suite is truly a relaxing retreat. Featuring an additional private fireplace along with another set of sliding glass doors to a private deck. The master bathroom is adorned in beautiful ceramic tile, custom cabinetry and a large shower. There is second bedroom that could be used for an office. Crescent Bay Villas is walking distance to Crescent Bay beach and the village and definitely offers a great location to live the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 N Coast #1 have any available units?
1573 N Coast #1 has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1573 N Coast #1 have?
Some of 1573 N Coast #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 N Coast #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1573 N Coast #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 N Coast #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1573 N Coast #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1573 N Coast #1 does offer parking.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1573 N Coast #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 have a pool?
No, 1573 N Coast #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 have accessible units?
No, 1573 N Coast #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1573 N Coast #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1573 N Coast #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1573 N Coast #1 has units with air conditioning.
