1573 N Coast #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Crescent Bay Villas, Spacious North Laguna Gated property and gated garage with 2 underground parking spaces, central A/C, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Under 35 lb pet considered.This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom contemporary condo will take your breath away! Boasting 1,915 square feet, in this gorgeous upgraded end unit. Situated on the ocean side of PCH in the gated complex of Crescent Bay Villas, Peek A Boo views. This home has many windows to allow plenty of light. Living room is large and features hardwood flooring along with a cozy fireplace. Awesome dining area with sliding glass doors leading to private deck. The kitchen is an entertainers dream! Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The master bedroom suite is truly a relaxing retreat. Featuring an additional private fireplace along with another set of sliding glass doors to a private deck. The master bathroom is adorned in beautiful ceramic tile, custom cabinetry and a large shower. There is second bedroom that could be used for an office. Crescent Bay Villas is walking distance to Crescent Bay beach and the village and definitely offers a great location to live the good life.