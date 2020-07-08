125 Cypress Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming North Laguna Beach Home. Three bedroom, two bathrooms. Enjoy cooking in this completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with Carrera Marble countertops and high end appliances. Enjoy entertaining in the living room or great room! Ocean and Village views from the upstairs and back deck. Security system with cameras. Two car garage with two car parking spaces in driveway! Lots of storage throughout the home with laundry located in the garage. Entertainers dream gated courtyard. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Located in the coveted North Laguna Beach walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and the Beach!