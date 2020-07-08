All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 125 Cypress Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
125 Cypress Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Cypress Drive

125 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Main Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming North Laguna Beach Home. Three bedroom, two bathrooms. Enjoy cooking in this completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with Carrera Marble countertops and high end appliances. Enjoy entertaining in the living room or great room! Ocean and Village views from the upstairs and back deck. Security system with cameras. Two car garage with two car parking spaces in driveway! Lots of storage throughout the home with laundry located in the garage. Entertainers dream gated courtyard. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Located in the coveted North Laguna Beach walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Cypress Drive have any available units?
125 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 125 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 125 Cypress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 125 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College