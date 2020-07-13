All apartments in Laguna Beach
1235 N Coast Highway
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:50 PM

1235 N Coast Highway

1235 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Refreshed and finely furnished ocean view apartment. Oceanside of Highway 1 in wonderful North Laguna Beach. Remodeled and updated, available furnished only. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, farm sink, hardwood and tiled flooring and ocean views and breezes. Includes all utilities, Cable and Internet. Just a short block to Crescent Bay, close to Trolley's and delightful Heisler Park and Crescent Bay beach & park. Walk to town and take the trolley home. Away from the crowds, but close enough to fully enjoy Laguna Beach living. Rental rate is variable depending on length of stay and season. The apartment has been completely freshened with new everything, from Linens, Drapes, Furniture and Kitchen. Submit on terms. Furnished only. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 N Coast Highway have any available units?
1235 N Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1235 N Coast Highway have?
Some of 1235 N Coast Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 N Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1235 N Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 N Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1235 N Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway offer parking?
No, 1235 N Coast Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 N Coast Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 1235 N Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 1235 N Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 N Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 N Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 N Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
