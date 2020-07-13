1235 N Coast Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Refreshed and finely furnished ocean view apartment. Oceanside of Highway 1 in wonderful North Laguna Beach. Remodeled and updated, available furnished only. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, farm sink, hardwood and tiled flooring and ocean views and breezes. Includes all utilities, Cable and Internet. Just a short block to Crescent Bay, close to Trolley's and delightful Heisler Park and Crescent Bay beach & park. Walk to town and take the trolley home. Away from the crowds, but close enough to fully enjoy Laguna Beach living. Rental rate is variable depending on length of stay and season. The apartment has been completely freshened with new everything, from Linens, Drapes, Furniture and Kitchen. Submit on terms. Furnished only. Call for details.