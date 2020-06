Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool tennis court guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking tennis court

Seasonal furnished rental located in South Laguna at Blue Lagoon! Just North of the World Renowned Montage Beach Resort on Victoria Beach! Pack your bags and experience all that Laguna Beach has to offer! As the sun sets behind Catalina Island...find yourself building lasting memories! Pick your spot in the sand and enjoy the ocean breezes...open the master bedroom windows and listen to the waves crashing on the beach! This corner unit home can sleep 10, is located on the lower level of Blue Lagoon near beach access. The unit has private parking for 2 cars under an attached carport, in house washer/dryer in a separate room along with a full kitchen! The community has ample guest parking along with 2 community pools and a tennis court. Call for a private showing!