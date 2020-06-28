All apartments in La Mesa
6132 W Manor Dr
6132 W Manor Dr

6132 West Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6132 West Manor Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upstairs unit in a family managed and maintained duplex. Clean, private, and bright with new carpet, paint, granite and stainless steel appliances and a mini-split AC unit. Updated windows and doors. Comes with a detached 1-car garage, off-street parking space, and your own laundry room with hookups.

Landlord is also providing a newer fridge and microwave. Unit also has a large backyard and a deck with views of Mt. Helix. Near a community park.

No pets, smoking, or sublease allowed.

Landlord to verify application, and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

