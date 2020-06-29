All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like Shasta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
Shasta Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Shasta Lane

Open Now until 5pm
5560 Shasta Ln · (619) 383-1619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 64 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shasta Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
As you are welcomed into the serene charm that is tucked away in the ‘Jewel of the Hills’, you are greeted by the calming ambience of big, beautiful pine trees filled with birds to welcome you to our wonderful community. Bring out your adventurous side as you explore nearby Lake Murray, next to a sparkling lake, you can trail up and around to see beautiful landmarks that make this community timeless. Don’t be a tourist at our small, picturesque city, but a regular at our neighborhood shopping centers, malls and restaurants. Go enjoy a hot cup of coffee at Starbucks or a delicious breakfast at the Lake Murray Cafe.

Shop at one of the many stores for your essential needs like Vons, Costco, Walmart and Target. Grossmont Center is a mall that carries many specialty stores, like Barnes and Noble and 24-Hour Fitness. You won’t need to travel far to get your fill of excitement and fun. Don’t forget our quaint downtown village where La Mesa has many events and activities, along with boutiqu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shasta Lane have any available units?
Shasta Lane has a unit available for $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Shasta Lane have?
Some of Shasta Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shasta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Shasta Lane is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Shasta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Shasta Lane is pet friendly.
Does Shasta Lane offer parking?
Yes, Shasta Lane offers parking.
Does Shasta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shasta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shasta Lane have a pool?
Yes, Shasta Lane has a pool.
Does Shasta Lane have accessible units?
No, Shasta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Shasta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shasta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shasta Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity