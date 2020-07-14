Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub cats allowed accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

If you are looking for an apartment to rent in La Mesa, California, then your search is over! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, we are a cat-friendly apartment community within walking distance of Lake Murray Recreation Area, which offers hiking, jogging, picnicking, and fishing. With easy access to freeways, we are only 20 minutes from exciting downtown San Diego, and all that it has to offer in shopping, dining, and entertainment. California's finest universities are nearby, and Sea World, the San Diego Zoo, and sandy beaches galore await you. Choose from our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans featuring amenities such as walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Our goal at Casa de La Mesa is your comfort and satisfaction, and we have spared no detail in creating the ideal home. Residents can enjoy our heated pool and spa year round, as well as the beautiful outdoors in our heated pool. Beautiful landscaping greets you and invites you to relax and enjoy your home in a ...