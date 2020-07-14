All apartments in La Mesa
Casa De La Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Casa De La Mesa

5575 Shasta Lane · (619) 304-6526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5575 Shasta Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa De La Mesa.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
If you are looking for an apartment to rent in La Mesa, California, then your search is over! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, we are a cat-friendly apartment community within walking distance of Lake Murray Recreation Area, which offers hiking, jogging, picnicking, and fishing. With easy access to freeways, we are only 20 minutes from exciting downtown San Diego, and all that it has to offer in shopping, dining, and entertainment. California's finest universities are nearby, and Sea World, the San Diego Zoo, and sandy beaches galore await you. Choose from our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans featuring amenities such as walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Our goal at Casa de La Mesa is your comfort and satisfaction, and we have spared no detail in creating the ideal home. Residents can enjoy our heated pool and spa year round, as well as the beautiful outdoors in our heated pool. Beautiful landscaping greets you and invites you to relax and enjoy your home in a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant 18 up
Deposit: $350 (1 & 2 bedroom)
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash Billed by 3rd Party Utility Service (ConService)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $125 (1 cat), $225 (2 cats)
fee: $0
limit: 2 Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
restrictions: no additional cost for Birds, Lizards, or Fish.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Extra parking can be purchased for $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa De La Mesa have any available units?
Casa De La Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa De La Mesa have?
Some of Casa De La Mesa's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa De La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Casa De La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa De La Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa De La Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Casa De La Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Casa De La Mesa offers parking.
Does Casa De La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa De La Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa De La Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Casa De La Mesa has a pool.
Does Casa De La Mesa have accessible units?
Yes, Casa De La Mesa has accessible units.
Does Casa De La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa De La Mesa has units with dishwashers.
