Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

4370 Rosebud Lane

4370 Rosebud Lane · (858) 877-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave. nearby schools include la Mesa Dale Elementary School, La Mesa Arts Academy and College Center Montessori School. Mins from grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, fitness centers and many more! near Highwood Park, Sunshine Park and Vista La Mesa Park. This place is meticulously cared for and will be ready to be your new home starting June!. Laundry On Site. Water/Sewer/Trash Included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4370 Rosebud Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4370 Rosebud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Rosebud Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4370 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4370 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4370 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4370 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
