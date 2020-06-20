4370 Rosebud Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry gym coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar gym on-site laundry

Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave. nearby schools include la Mesa Dale Elementary School, La Mesa Arts Academy and College Center Montessori School. Mins from grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, fitness centers and many more! near Highwood Park, Sunshine Park and Vista La Mesa Park. This place is meticulously cared for and will be ready to be your new home starting June!. Laundry On Site. Water/Sewer/Trash Included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.