Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1538 nolita
1538 Nolita
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1538 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
new construction
elevator
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Brand new building by Lennar with smart home feature. this home is elevator to the top floor. corner unit with good view.2 bd 2bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1538 nolita have any available units?
1538 nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 1538 nolita have?
Some of 1538 nolita's amenities include new construction, elevator, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1538 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1538 nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1538 nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1538 nolita offer parking?
No, 1538 nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1538 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 nolita have a pool?
No, 1538 nolita does not have a pool.
Does 1538 nolita have accessible units?
No, 1538 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
