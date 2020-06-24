All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1538 nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1538 nolita
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1538 nolita

1538 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1538 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

new construction
elevator
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Brand new building by Lennar with smart home feature. this home is elevator to the top floor. corner unit with good view.2 bd 2bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 nolita have any available units?
1538 nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1538 nolita have?
Some of 1538 nolita's amenities include new construction, elevator, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1538 nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1538 nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1538 nolita offer parking?
No, 1538 nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1538 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 nolita have a pool?
No, 1538 nolita does not have a pool.
Does 1538 nolita have accessible units?
No, 1538 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology