631 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms with 2 car garage. - Large 2 bedroom Townhome 7 blocks from the beach and close to Military bases.New carpet and freshly painted with 1 and 1/2 baths and 2 car detached garage.Ready to move in. Small pet will be considered with renter insurance.. call Pam 619 423-6001
(RLNE4747962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 7th St. #4 have any available units?
631 7th St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 631 7th St. #4 have?
Some of 631 7th St. #4's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 7th St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
631 7th St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 7th St. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 7th St. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 631 7th St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 631 7th St. #4 offers parking.
Does 631 7th St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 7th St. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 7th St. #4 have a pool?
No, 631 7th St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 631 7th St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 631 7th St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 7th St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 7th St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 7th St. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 7th St. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)