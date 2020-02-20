631 7th St. #4

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

2 Bedrooms with 2 car garage. - Large 2 bedroom Townhome 7 blocks from the beach and close to Military bases.New carpet and freshly painted with 1 and 1/2 baths and 2 car detached garage.Ready to move in. Small pet will be considered with renter insurance..

call Pam 619 423-6001



(RLNE4747962)