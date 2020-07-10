Apartment List
285 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E
10631 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
797 sqft
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar,

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9332 Melba Dr
9332 Melba Drive, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Adorable Garden Grove Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upon entering will lead you to the kitchen which includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
10361 garden grove Boulevard
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor single level unit condo offers 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom w/ 2 parking spaces in the detached garage. Bright and spacious living room opens to the oversized private patio and it has fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 NICE 2BD & 2.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
53 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,907
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
10231 Lotus Ct
10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home (2014) on Lotus In Stanton $3000 - Property Id: 134035 Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
10191 Finchley Avenue
10191 Finchley Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1395 sqft
Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Westminster
7773 11th Street
7773 11th Street, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with a garage offered shade from a large Magnolia tree. Gas stove, fresh paint and flooring with remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups inside of the home (owner will leave washer and dryer for tenant to use).

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
33 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
22 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.

July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garden Grove rents declined over the past month

Garden Grove rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,633 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,098 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garden Grove, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    As rents have increased marginally in Garden Grove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,098 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garden Grove's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

