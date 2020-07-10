225 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Valley
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
16035 Mount Pico Court
16035 Mount Pico Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1656 sqft
Welcome Home! This well appointed end unit, 3 bedroom town home has it all! The kitchen features white cabinetry with lots of storage space, granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2217 sqft
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467 Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17553 Water Garden Court
17553 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1302 sqft
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18174 Mesa Verde Court
18174 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1144 sqft
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South is truly a "cream puff".

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18893 Santa Isadora Street
18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2016 sqft
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis).
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
34 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams
19908 Sheffield Lane - Sheffield
19908 Sheffield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1254 sqft
Bright and Sunny 4 Bedroom Townhome - 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom New Paint New Flooring Spacious Patio for entertaining Washer/Dryer included, inside unit Amenities included CALL JIM DALY AT 714.292.7869 FOR APPT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907135)

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
3151 Barbados Place
3151 Barbados Place, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1550 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath In Costa Mesa! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms over 1500 sqft with Tile floors, Newer heat and air conditioning, newer water heater, newer paint in and out, ceiling fans in all rooms, plus a whole house fan for

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Oak View
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
16861 Newland Street
16861 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This front unit with a private patio has an open floorplan.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Adams
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield
19182 Florida Street
19182 Florida Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1340 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Unit - Sunny and Bright front unit 3 Bedrooms, Fans in each room, Master has walk-in closet 2 Bathrooms, all newly remodeled Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
53 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.

July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fountain Valley rents declined significantly over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fountain Valley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,359 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

