Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7668 Baypoint Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:36 PM

7668 Baypoint Drive

7668 Baypoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7668 Baypoint Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous Prime Location!!!!
Literally Walk to the Beach, Pacific City, HB Pier and Downtown HB !
Spacious Interior and No Neighbor In Back, Located on 2nd Level.
TWO Large Bedrooms, Wall to Wall Wardrobe Closet
One FULL BATH with Shower over Soaking Tub
Earth Tone Plush Carpeting
Granite-Look Kitchen Counter Tops
Pantry and Loads of Cabinetry
Full length Breakfast Bar
Dining Room adjacent to Kitchen
Recessed Kitchen Lighting
Includes Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator
Front Patio for Bar B Q & Outdoor Seating with VIEW of Pool Area
Assigned Carport Parking plus 2nd Assigned Uncovered Parking Space
Luxury Resort type Gated Community Amenities; Gated Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, Assoc. Bar B Q Picnic Area offering the use of Two Gas Bar B Q's
Pets Welcome - Subject to Size and Breed.
Attached photos are mirror image of same floor plan. Some Appliances are White in color, Water Paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have any available units?
7668 Baypoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7668 Baypoint Drive have?
Some of 7668 Baypoint Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7668 Baypoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7668 Baypoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7668 Baypoint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7668 Baypoint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7668 Baypoint Drive offers parking.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7668 Baypoint Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7668 Baypoint Drive has a pool.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 7668 Baypoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7668 Baypoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7668 Baypoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7668 Baypoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
