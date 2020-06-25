7668 Baypoint Drive

Amenities
Fabulous Prime Location!!!!
Literally Walk to the Beach, Pacific City, HB Pier and Downtown HB !
Spacious Interior and No Neighbor In Back, Located on 2nd Level.
TWO Large Bedrooms, Wall to Wall Wardrobe Closet
One FULL BATH with Shower over Soaking Tub
Earth Tone Plush Carpeting
Granite-Look Kitchen Counter Tops
Pantry and Loads of Cabinetry
Full length Breakfast Bar
Dining Room adjacent to Kitchen
Recessed Kitchen Lighting
Includes Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator
Front Patio for Bar B Q & Outdoor Seating with VIEW of Pool Area
Assigned Carport Parking plus 2nd Assigned Uncovered Parking Space
Luxury Resort type Gated Community Amenities; Gated Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, Assoc. Bar B Q Picnic Area offering the use of Two Gas Bar B Q's
Pets Welcome - Subject to Size and Breed.
Attached photos are mirror image of same floor plan. Some Appliances are White in color, Water Paid.