7668 Baypoint Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous Prime Location!!!!

Literally Walk to the Beach, Pacific City, HB Pier and Downtown HB !

Spacious Interior and No Neighbor In Back, Located on 2nd Level.

TWO Large Bedrooms, Wall to Wall Wardrobe Closet

One FULL BATH with Shower over Soaking Tub

Earth Tone Plush Carpeting

Granite-Look Kitchen Counter Tops

Pantry and Loads of Cabinetry

Full length Breakfast Bar

Dining Room adjacent to Kitchen

Recessed Kitchen Lighting

Includes Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator

Front Patio for Bar B Q & Outdoor Seating with VIEW of Pool Area

Assigned Carport Parking plus 2nd Assigned Uncovered Parking Space

Luxury Resort type Gated Community Amenities; Gated Pool and Spa with Outside Duel Showers and Restrooms, Assoc. Bar B Q Picnic Area offering the use of Two Gas Bar B Q's

Pets Welcome - Subject to Size and Breed.

Attached photos are mirror image of same floor plan. Some Appliances are White in color, Water Paid.