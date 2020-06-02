6600 Warner Avenue

Amenities

Bright top level corner unit in popular Villa Warner! Open floor plan and one of the best locations in the community! Southwest exposure and 2 balconies! Kitchen has solid surface counters, recessed lighting, gas stove and refrigerator is included. Dining area is open to kitchen and living room and has sliders out to a balcony. The spacious living room has sophisticated laminate floors, a gas fireplace, and a second large balcony with pet door. Master suite is a generous size with 2 closets, vanity/dressing area and shower/tub with Waterpik shower head. Second bedroom gets great light and has closet with shelving rack system. One covered spot and one uncovered spot. Laundry room is close to unit. Community pool and spa is centrally located in a quiet, scenic setting. Gated access and plenty of street parking outside complex. The following utilities are included as well: gas, water, hot water, heater! Walk to shops, easy access to freeways and just minutes to the famous Huntington Beaches!