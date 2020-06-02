All apartments in Huntington Beach
6600 Warner Avenue

Location

6600 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Bright top level corner unit in popular Villa Warner! Open floor plan and one of the best locations in the community! Southwest exposure and 2 balconies! Kitchen has solid surface counters, recessed lighting, gas stove and refrigerator is included. Dining area is open to kitchen and living room and has sliders out to a balcony. The spacious living room has sophisticated laminate floors, a gas fireplace, and a second large balcony with pet door. Master suite is a generous size with 2 closets, vanity/dressing area and shower/tub with Waterpik shower head. Second bedroom gets great light and has closet with shelving rack system. One covered spot and one uncovered spot. Laundry room is close to unit. Community pool and spa is centrally located in a quiet, scenic setting. Gated access and plenty of street parking outside complex. The following utilities are included as well: gas, water, hot water, heater! Walk to shops, easy access to freeways and just minutes to the famous Huntington Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Warner Avenue have any available units?
6600 Warner Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6600 Warner Avenue have?
Some of 6600 Warner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Warner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Warner Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Warner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Warner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue offer parking?
No, 6600 Warner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Warner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6600 Warner Avenue has a pool.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6600 Warner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Warner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Warner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Warner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
