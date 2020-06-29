All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

626 Lake Street #56

626 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
2 Bed Gated Townhome: Steps from Main Street Huntington Beach - Major Reduction and MOVE-IN ready! This charming 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome has over 1100 Sq Ft and stainless steel appliances included, all high-end finishes, a fireplace in the living room and a gourmet kitchen. Take the stairs up to 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Located in the gated community of Villas del Mar this home includes access to the community pool and fitness center.

Location, Location, Location! Experience the best of Huntington Beach, because this home is located just blocks away from the Huntington Beach Pier and the action-packed Main Street filled with restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clothing boutiques, beach rental stores and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4088009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

