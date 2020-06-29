626 Lake Street #56

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym pool

2 Bed Gated Townhome: Steps from Main Street Huntington Beach - Major Reduction and MOVE-IN ready! This charming 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome has over 1100 Sq Ft and stainless steel appliances included, all high-end finishes, a fireplace in the living room and a gourmet kitchen. Take the stairs up to 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Located in the gated community of Villas del Mar this home includes access to the community pool and fitness center.



Location, Location, Location! Experience the best of Huntington Beach, because this home is located just blocks away from the Huntington Beach Pier and the action-packed Main Street filled with restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clothing boutiques, beach rental stores and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4088009)