Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

2722 Delaware Street

Location

2722 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in a quiet neighborhood near downtown Huntington Beach. Amenities include an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, new gas range and new porcelain tile floors throughout the downstairs living room, kitchen and dining area. There is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room and both upstairs bedrooms and the hallway have new carpet. The upstairs full-bath has been completely remodeled with new tile, new glass shower door enclosure, and a new cabinet with granite countertop. There is new paint throughout and new vinyl windows in every room including a new vinyl patio door that leads out to the private patio. Parking isn't a problem here with a one car garage plus 1 assigned parking space. The complex amenities include 2 community laundry rooms, one for each building, with coin operated washers and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Delaware Street have any available units?
2722 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2722 Delaware Street have?
Some of 2722 Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 2722 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 2722 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2722 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2722 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
