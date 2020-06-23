2722 Delaware Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in a quiet neighborhood near downtown Huntington Beach. Amenities include an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, new gas range and new porcelain tile floors throughout the downstairs living room, kitchen and dining area. There is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room and both upstairs bedrooms and the hallway have new carpet. The upstairs full-bath has been completely remodeled with new tile, new glass shower door enclosure, and a new cabinet with granite countertop. There is new paint throughout and new vinyl windows in every room including a new vinyl patio door that leads out to the private patio. Parking isn't a problem here with a one car garage plus 1 assigned parking space. The complex amenities include 2 community laundry rooms, one for each building, with coin operated washers and dryers.