14371 Spa Dr.

Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Huntington Beach Neighborhood! - This Beautiful home has been recently upgraded and features a large, open living room with a french doors that lead to a covered patio and private rear yard. There is a spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. There is a small in-kitchen breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining area off the main living room.



All four bedrooms are spacious and feature and well sized mirrored closets, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, a large covered patio, and a large fenced rear yard. The home is located close to great parks, schools, shopping and local freeway access.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

