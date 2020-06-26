All apartments in Huntington Beach
14371 Spa Dr.

14371 Spa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14371 Spa Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Huntington Beach Neighborhood! - This Beautiful home has been recently upgraded and features a large, open living room with a french doors that lead to a covered patio and private rear yard. There is a spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. There is a small in-kitchen breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining area off the main living room.

All four bedrooms are spacious and feature and well sized mirrored closets, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, a large covered patio, and a large fenced rear yard. The home is located close to great parks, schools, shopping and local freeway access.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

**INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED**

(RLNE5121532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14371 Spa Dr. have any available units?
14371 Spa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14371 Spa Dr. have?
Some of 14371 Spa Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14371 Spa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14371 Spa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14371 Spa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14371 Spa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14371 Spa Dr. offers parking.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14371 Spa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. have a pool?
No, 14371 Spa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14371 Spa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14371 Spa Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14371 Spa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14371 Spa Dr. has units with air conditioning.
