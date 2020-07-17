752 City Walk Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below. High ceilings and a lot of natural light. Nice finishes throughout home. Hop, skip and jump away from Bart, new Hayward Library, Post Office, City Hall, Shopping Center, Restaurants, Farmer Market and much more. Don't miss the charming townhome. Central air conditioning and heating. 2 car garage with opener, shelving and small storage room.



Please no pets or smoking



Rental Terms: Rent: $3295.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3295.00, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

