Hayward, CA
752 City Walk Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:00 AM

752 City Walk Place

752 City Walk Place · No Longer Available
Location

752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA 94541
Downtown Hayward

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below. High ceilings and a lot of natural light. Nice finishes throughout home. Hop, skip and jump away from Bart, new Hayward Library, Post Office, City Hall, Shopping Center, Restaurants, Farmer Market and much more. Don't miss the charming townhome. Central air conditioning and heating. 2 car garage with opener, shelving and small storage room.

Please no pets or smoking

Rental Qualifications: www.aapexpm.com/qualifications-to-rent

Please call (510) 735-8445 to schedule a time to view this property. For an application, visit our website: www.AapexPM.com.

Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3295.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3295.00, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 City Walk Place have any available units?
752 City Walk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 City Walk Place have?
Some of 752 City Walk Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 City Walk Place currently offering any rent specials?
752 City Walk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 City Walk Place pet-friendly?
No, 752 City Walk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 752 City Walk Place offer parking?
Yes, 752 City Walk Place offers parking.
Does 752 City Walk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 City Walk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 City Walk Place have a pool?
No, 752 City Walk Place does not have a pool.
Does 752 City Walk Place have accessible units?
No, 752 City Walk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 752 City Walk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 City Walk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
