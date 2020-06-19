All apartments in Hayward
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

673 Olympic Ave

673 Olympic Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA 94544
Tennyson-Alquire

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3282 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, fully-furnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home situated in a desirable and peaceful Tennyson-Alquire neighborhood in Hayward, CA.

This home offers the ultimate living experience in privacy, comfort, and convenience, and is minutes to and from Downtown Hayward.

AWESOME FEATURES:
- Bright and spacious, open-plan interior with premium hardwood flooring, big windows with curtains/blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, and walk-in closets with built-in shelves and drawers for ample storage
- Fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops with nicely patterned tile backsplash; fine custom white-painted cabinetry; kitchen island highlighted with two chic pendant lights; refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher
- Elegant bathrooms tastefully furnished with modern fixtures, vanity sink cabinets, shower stall enclosed in shiny metal-framed sliding, clear glass panels, and bathtub
- Exterior: yard (must be maintained by the renter)
- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet
- Large built-closets in its carpeted bedrooms
- In-unit washer and dryer included in the rent
- Air conditioning and ceiling fans
- 2-car attached garage

The tenant pays electricity, water, gas, trash, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
86 Winton - Industrial – Tennyson - 0.1 mile
41 Whitman - Huntwood - Union Landg - 0.1 mile
83 A St. - Clawiter – Tennyson - 0.1 mile
99 Mission - Decoto - Fremont Blvd. - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
G

(RLNE5743578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Olympic Ave have any available units?
673 Olympic Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Olympic Ave have?
Some of 673 Olympic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Olympic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
673 Olympic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Olympic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Olympic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 673 Olympic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 673 Olympic Ave does offer parking.
Does 673 Olympic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Olympic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Olympic Ave have a pool?
No, 673 Olympic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 673 Olympic Ave have accessible units?
No, 673 Olympic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Olympic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Olympic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 673 Olympic Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

