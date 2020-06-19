673 Olympic Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, fully-furnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home situated in a desirable and peaceful Tennyson-Alquire neighborhood in Hayward, CA.



This home offers the ultimate living experience in privacy, comfort, and convenience, and is minutes to and from Downtown Hayward.



AWESOME FEATURES:

- Bright and spacious, open-plan interior with premium hardwood flooring, big windows with curtains/blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, and walk-in closets with built-in shelves and drawers for ample storage

- Fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops with nicely patterned tile backsplash; fine custom white-painted cabinetry; kitchen island highlighted with two chic pendant lights; refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher

- Elegant bathrooms tastefully furnished with modern fixtures, vanity sink cabinets, shower stall enclosed in shiny metal-framed sliding, clear glass panels, and bathtub

- Exterior: yard (must be maintained by the renter)

- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet

- Large built-closets in its carpeted bedrooms

- In-unit washer and dryer included in the rent

- Air conditioning and ceiling fans

- 2-car attached garage



The tenant pays electricity, water, gas, trash, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

86 Winton - Industrial – Tennyson - 0.1 mile

41 Whitman - Huntwood - Union Landg - 0.1 mile

83 A St. - Clawiter – Tennyson - 0.1 mile

99 Mission - Decoto - Fremont Blvd. - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

G



(RLNE5743578)