673 Olympic Ave

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Beautiful, fully-furnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home situated in a desirable and peaceful Tennyson-Alquire neighborhood in Hayward, CA.
This home offers the ultimate living experience in privacy, comfort, and convenience, and is minutes to and from Downtown Hayward.
AWESOME FEATURES:
- Bright and spacious, open-plan interior with premium hardwood flooring, big windows with curtains/blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, and walk-in closets with built-in shelves and drawers for ample storage
- Fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops with nicely patterned tile backsplash; fine custom white-painted cabinetry; kitchen island highlighted with two chic pendant lights; refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher
- Elegant bathrooms tastefully furnished with modern fixtures, vanity sink cabinets, shower stall enclosed in shiny metal-framed sliding, clear glass panels, and bathtub
- Exterior: yard (must be maintained by the renter)
- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet
- Large built-closets in its carpeted bedrooms
- In-unit washer and dryer included in the rent
- Air conditioning and ceiling fans
- 2-car attached garage
The tenant pays electricity, water, gas, trash, and sewage.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Bus lines:
86 Winton - Industrial – Tennyson - 0.1 mile
41 Whitman - Huntwood - Union Landg - 0.1 mile
83 A St. - Clawiter – Tennyson - 0.1 mile
99 Mission - Decoto - Fremont Blvd. - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
G
(RLNE5743578)