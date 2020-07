Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This two bedroom two ensuite townhome will be just what you're looking for. Lots of light and a wide staircase makes this a very roomy look and feel with over 1500 ft.² of living space. It also has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom window shades and a great amount of storage along with an attached two car garage which is tandem parking. Shopping and restaurants are in very close proximity and there are several shuttle stops for many high-tech companies across Highway 92. Great location for a commuter.