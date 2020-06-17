24545 Amador Street #(1bd)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Contact info: Jackson Arms Apartments| TEXT (510) 400-7700 SEE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://jacksonarmsapartments.com/virtual-tour (COPY AND PASTE LINK IN YOUR BROWSER) KEY FEATURES RENT $1,695 Parking: One Assigned Space. Additional Covered Parking Spaces For Rent (when available) Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1,695.00 Pets Policy: One Indoor Cat Only Laundry: On-Site Security: Gated Community Utilities: Water &;; Garbage Included Smoking: No Smoking NEXT STEP Application: http://jacksonarmsapartments.com Contact info: Jackson Arms Apartments TEXT (510)400-7700 Jackson Arms Apartments, located conveniently near the 92 and the I-880, is a beautiful space for community living, featuring off-street parking, a solar-heated swimming pool, and an exercise center within the complex. Contact Us now to check availability or to schedule an appointment. Community Amenities: Gated Community (i.e. controlled access entryway) Attractive Large Clean Sparkling Swimming Pool Cardio Fitness Center with DVD TV Full Time Maintenance Covered Parking Spaces 5 Laundry Facilities Lush Mature LANDSCAPING Beautiful Serene Garden Setting We pay Water/Garbage Trash and Recycling bins included Location: Conveniently located near Freeways &;;; public Transportation Walking distance to shopping center and dining Easy Access to Highway 92, 1-880, 580, and BART Nearby parks Nearby basketball court Close to Chabot College Nearby barbeque/picnic area Minutes from Southland Mall Conveniently located between San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. Near both Oakland and SF International airport. Close to schools, Post Office, City Court House, and Police Station. Apartment Amenities: Highly desirable Spacious Floor-plans Pass-through kitchens All electric kitchens White, European style cabinetry Ceiling fans Private patio/balcony Courtyard &;;; Pool views Generous closet space (Two Extra Large closets) Dishwasher and garbage disposals Frost free refigerator Mini-blinds/Vertical blinds Cable ready Satellite TV ok *Not all units contain all amenities