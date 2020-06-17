All apartments in Hayward
24545 Amador Street #(1bd)
24545 Amador Street #(1bd)

24545 Amador Street · (510) 400-7700
Location

24545 Amador Street, Hayward, CA 94544
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Contact info: Jackson Arms Apartments| TEXT (510) 400-7700 SEE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://jacksonarmsapartments.com/virtual-tour (COPY AND PASTE LINK IN YOUR BROWSER) KEY FEATURES RENT $1,695 Parking: One Assigned Space. Additional Covered Parking Spaces For Rent (when available) Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1,695.00 Pets Policy: One Indoor Cat Only Laundry: On-Site Security: Gated Community Utilities: Water &amp;;; Garbage Included Smoking: No Smoking NEXT STEP Application: http://jacksonarmsapartments.com Contact info: Jackson Arms Apartments TEXT (510)400-7700 Jackson Arms Apartments, located conveniently near the 92 and the I-880, is a beautiful space for community living, featuring off-street parking, a solar-heated swimming pool, and an exercise center within the complex. Contact Us now to check availability or to schedule an appointment. Community Amenities: Gated Community (i.e. controlled access entryway) Attractive Large Clean Sparkling Swimming Pool Cardio Fitness Center with DVD TV Full Time Maintenance Covered Parking Spaces 5 Laundry Facilities Lush Mature LANDSCAPING Beautiful Serene Garden Setting We pay Water/Garbage Trash and Recycling bins included Location: Conveniently located near Freeways &amp;;;; public Transportation Walking distance to shopping center and dining Easy Access to Highway 92, 1-880, 580, and BART Nearby parks Nearby basketball court Close to Chabot College Nearby barbeque/picnic area Minutes from Southland Mall Conveniently located between San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. Near both Oakland and SF International airport. Close to schools, Post Office, City Court House, and Police Station. Apartment Amenities: Highly desirable Spacious Floor-plans Pass-through kitchens All electric kitchens White, European style cabinetry Ceiling fans Private patio/balcony Courtyard &amp;;;; Pool views Generous closet space (Two Extra Large closets) Dishwasher and garbage disposals Frost free refigerator Mini-blinds/Vertical blinds Cable ready Satellite TV ok *Not all units contain all amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have any available units?
24545 Amador Street #(1bd) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have?
Some of 24545 Amador Street #(1bd)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) currently offering any rent specials?
24545 Amador Street #(1bd) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) pet-friendly?
No, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) offer parking?
Yes, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) does offer parking.
Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have a pool?
Yes, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) has a pool.
Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have accessible units?
No, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) does not have accessible units.
Does 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24545 Amador Street #(1bd) has units with dishwashers.
