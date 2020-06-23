All apartments in Glendora
Last updated October 25 2019

631 Lemar Park Drive

631 Lemar Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Lemar Park Drive, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
This nice rental unit is in one of the great areas of the san gabriel valley. It is right off historic route 66 in Glendora. The spacious one bedroom and one bath offers privacy but with the advantages of being near shopping and close to the famous parks of Glendora. close to the high school, junior highs and grade schools makes this an easy trip for a young person's education. this one bedroom unit has new carpet, window coverings, and paint to give it that fresh feel and look. An air conditioner in the bedroom and one in the living room keep the unit comfortable on warm days. The thermostat wall heater keeps the place warm and cozy on cool nights and mornings. a comfortable kitchen area with serving area is handy for entertaining too. we show it every night at 6pm. ask for Robert. 626-893-0475

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

