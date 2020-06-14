92 Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA with garage

Apartment List
Glendora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
185 Martindale Way
185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Glendora

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1850 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1314 E Covina Boulevard
1314 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1183 sqft
Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1162 Taroco Drive
1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1922 sqft
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
923 N Woodbine Way
923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2192 sqft
Condominium This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1603 Avenida Entrada
1603 Avenida Entrada, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
This One story home is open and Light.There are views from Kitchen window and rear patio
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glendora, CA

Glendora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

