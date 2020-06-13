/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
861 Glengrove Ave
861 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA
Single house for lease in Glendora - Recently remodeled single house for lease, 4 beds 2 baths with brand new roof, new central AC, new dual pane windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with washer and dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1114 E. Ada Ave
1114 East Ada Avenue, Glendora, CA
Lovely home nestled in the foothills of Glendora. House is historically correct, and is a throw back to a simpler time. Same family has owned the house for over 30 years, and now they are renting it out.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1933 Cobblefield Way
1933 Cobblefield Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the desirable Glendora Springs Private Community. This home features three bedrooms upstairs including a spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and over-sized bathtub.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
227 S Vermont
227 S Vermont Ave, Glendora, CA
Brand new DETACHED Home in the friendly town of Glendora in the Moreton Place community with playing ground, a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. This house has an open floor plan featuring with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A
658 E Lemon Ave, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1593 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! - Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! Downstairs you'll love the feel of the open floor plan with a living room, designated dining area, open kitchen with an
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
860 E Mountain Way
860 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1710 sqft
This newly renovated Rosedale Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms split between spacious two levels. You will see upgraded flooring and paint throughout the airy townhome along many other recent renovations.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
1314 E Covina Boulevard
1314 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1183 sqft
Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
1162 Taroco Drive
1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
923 N Woodbine Way
923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA
Condominium This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.
Similar Pages
Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendora 3 BedroomsGlendora Accessible Apartments
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with GarageGlendora Apartments with GymGlendora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendora Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA