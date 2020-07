Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access new construction cats allowed clubhouse parking playground bike storage garage hot tub package receiving

Avalon Glendora offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments that include in unit washer and dryer, private balconies and patios, and well appointed kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This brand new community offers a state of the art fitness center, WiFi access in common area, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and multiple outdoor courtyards complete with seating, fireplaces and BBQ areas. Located one mile from Azusa Pacific University.