Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendora
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glendora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Glendora
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
151 S Pennsylvania Avenue
151 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
You'll love this two bedroom home! This home features an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups, a patio and balcony, hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
360 W Mountain View Avenue
360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1048 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in beautifully landscaped complex.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
813 Caballo Avenue
813 Caballo Avenue, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1792 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Glendora Home located on a cul-de-sac with views of the mountains.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
146 Martindale Way
146 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1750 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
319 Fenimore Ave
319 North Fenimore Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 sqft
Great location, superbly well maintained newer town home featuring the perfect floor plan located within 1 mile from Azusa Pacific University East Campus, 1.5 miles from Citrus College, and restaurants and shops nearby, easy access to 210 and 650.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Covina
1314 E Covina Boulevard
1314 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1183 sqft
Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall.

1 of 15

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Covina
2214 E. Cypress St.
2214 East Cypress Street, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft -Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways -New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen -Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
733 Lavender Way
733 Lavender Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2369 sqft
Original Model Home in Rosedale - Perfect Location! - STATUS: Ready to show, call office for appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glendora, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glendora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendora 3 BedroomsGlendora Accessible Apartments
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with GarageGlendora Apartments with GymGlendora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with PoolGlendora Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendora Cheap PlacesGlendora Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine