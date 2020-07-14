All apartments in Glendora
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Grand Terrace

440 W Gladstone St · (626) 238-1534
Location

440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 187 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 161 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA. These pet friendly apartments have wonderful features like our boast balcony and patio access, new appliances, and upgraded flooring and carpeting. Our residents take delight in our club house, and fitness center. Not to mention the refreshing pool, relaxing spa, and sauna. Our Glendora apartments have a lovely garden like environment with beautiful fountains and streams throughout the community, that you're sure to find soothing and relaxing. We are conveniently located near various shopping, parks, restaurants, and schools. There is so much to do around here! With convenient access to I-210 and I-10, Grand Terrace Apartments brings Los Angeles to your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.94
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $65
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $55
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Terrace have any available units?
Grand Terrace has 14 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grand Terrace have?
Some of Grand Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Grand Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Grand Terrace offers parking.
Does Grand Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Grand Terrace has a pool.
Does Grand Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Terrace has accessible units.
Does Grand Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grand Terrace has units with air conditioning.
