Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet cafe online portal

Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA. These pet friendly apartments have wonderful features like our boast balcony and patio access, new appliances, and upgraded flooring and carpeting. Our residents take delight in our club house, and fitness center. Not to mention the refreshing pool, relaxing spa, and sauna. Our Glendora apartments have a lovely garden like environment with beautiful fountains and streams throughout the community, that you're sure to find soothing and relaxing. We are conveniently located near various shopping, parks, restaurants, and schools. There is so much to do around here! With convenient access to I-210 and I-10, Grand Terrace Apartments brings Los Angeles to your doorstep.