Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments key fob access online portal

Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies. Live here and enjoy relaxing by our swimming pool and spa and the convenience of our on site laundry facilities. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment. Call today and take a tour!