pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM
64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Covina
2214 E. Cypress St.
2214 East Cypress Street, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft -Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways -New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen -Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
733 Lavender Way
733 Lavender Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2369 sqft
Original Model Home in Rosedale - Perfect Location! - STATUS: Ready to show, call office for appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1296 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
