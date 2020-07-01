All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Legacy at Westglen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
Legacy at Westglen
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

Legacy at Westglen

1151 Sonora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1151 Sonora Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2bd2ba roommate wanted in Glendale - Property Id: 190113

I really love this place and I need to find a roommate. It has a huge patio, large living area and kitchen, and the bedroom / bathroom (which is what you'd have) is spacious with good natural lighting, and a shower. It's walking distance (two blocks!) from Kenneth Village which is a lovely area, right in the center of a gorgeous, safe neighborhood. Down the street from Brand Park and some amazing hiking trails, and less than half a mile from Trader Joe's and Ralph's. Also VERY close to studios and downtown Burbank. It's a super safe complex with covered and gated parking, a gym, a pool, and hot tub. The laundry is right outside the door, and neighbors are very quiet. There is ALWAYS street parking for guests. Move in date is Jan 1. You'd be paying $1239.

About me: I am 27. I work in media and go to school for film. I have a cat.No other animals please. I like staying in and quiet most days but like going out occasionally. LGBT friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190113
Property Id 190113

(RLNE5398750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Westglen have any available units?
Legacy at Westglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Westglen have?
Some of Legacy at Westglen's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Westglen currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Westglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Westglen pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Westglen offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen offers parking.
Does Legacy at Westglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Westglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Westglen have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen has a pool.
Does Legacy at Westglen have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Westglen does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Westglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Westglen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts