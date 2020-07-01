Legacy at Westglen

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2bd2ba roommate wanted in Glendale - Property Id: 190113



I really love this place and I need to find a roommate. It has a huge patio, large living area and kitchen, and the bedroom / bathroom (which is what you'd have) is spacious with good natural lighting, and a shower. It's walking distance (two blocks!) from Kenneth Village which is a lovely area, right in the center of a gorgeous, safe neighborhood. Down the street from Brand Park and some amazing hiking trails, and less than half a mile from Trader Joe's and Ralph's. Also VERY close to studios and downtown Burbank. It's a super safe complex with covered and gated parking, a gym, a pool, and hot tub. The laundry is right outside the door, and neighbors are very quiet. There is ALWAYS street parking for guests. Move in date is Jan 1. You'd be paying $1239.



About me: I am 27. I work in media and go to school for film. I have a cat.No other animals please. I like staying in and quiet most days but like going out occasionally. LGBT friendly

