All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 956 Calle Amable.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
956 Calle Amable
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

956 Calle Amable

956 Calle Amable · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

956 Calle Amable, Glendale, CA 91208
Rancho San Rafael

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 1989-built single family (attached) home in Glendale's Rancho San Rafael community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, downstairs bonus room, family room, window shutters, high ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated wood-like and tile floors and carpets. It has a two-car garage, utility room for washer and dryer, new roof, wire connection for alarm, and more. This home is conveniently located with proximity to DTLA, Downtown Glendale, Pasadena, Montrose and La Canada. And if you like enjoying some peek-a-boo view, this home has it, too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Calle Amable have any available units?
956 Calle Amable doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Calle Amable have?
Some of 956 Calle Amable's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Calle Amable currently offering any rent specials?
956 Calle Amable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Calle Amable pet-friendly?
No, 956 Calle Amable is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 956 Calle Amable offer parking?
Yes, 956 Calle Amable offers parking.
Does 956 Calle Amable have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 Calle Amable offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Calle Amable have a pool?
No, 956 Calle Amable does not have a pool.
Does 956 Calle Amable have accessible units?
No, 956 Calle Amable does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Calle Amable have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Calle Amable has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts