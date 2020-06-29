956 Calle Amable

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 1989-built single family (attached) home in Glendale's Rancho San Rafael community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, downstairs bonus room, family room, window shutters, high ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated wood-like and tile floors and carpets. It has a two-car garage, utility room for washer and dryer, new roof, wire connection for alarm, and more. This home is conveniently located with proximity to DTLA, Downtown Glendale, Pasadena, Montrose and La Canada. And if you like enjoying some peek-a-boo view, this home has it, too!!