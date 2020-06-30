All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

917 Monterey Rd

917 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

917 Monterey Road, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Home in Fantastic Location! - Newly remodeled home, aesthetically pleasing inside and out. Upon entering you are welcomed by gorgeous flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, and newer windows and blinds. The dining room features an elegant chandelier and French doors with built in shutters leading to a private patio area. Kitchen equipped with white shaker cabinets, grey quartz counters and charming back-splash. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with high end fixtures and tiles. Three great sized bedrooms with lots of windows allowing for plenty of natural light. Other amenities included are central air, Nest thermostat, washer/dryer, garage, and much more!

Landscaping services included with rent!

If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5463251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Monterey Rd have any available units?
917 Monterey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Monterey Rd have?
Some of 917 Monterey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Monterey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
917 Monterey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Monterey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Monterey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 917 Monterey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 917 Monterey Rd offers parking.
Does 917 Monterey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Monterey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Monterey Rd have a pool?
No, 917 Monterey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 917 Monterey Rd have accessible units?
No, 917 Monterey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Monterey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Monterey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

