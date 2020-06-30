917 Monterey Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Home in Fantastic Location! - Newly remodeled home, aesthetically pleasing inside and out. Upon entering you are welcomed by gorgeous flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, and newer windows and blinds. The dining room features an elegant chandelier and French doors with built in shutters leading to a private patio area. Kitchen equipped with white shaker cabinets, grey quartz counters and charming back-splash. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with high end fixtures and tiles. Three great sized bedrooms with lots of windows allowing for plenty of natural light. Other amenities included are central air, Nest thermostat, washer/dryer, garage, and much more!



Landscaping services included with rent!



