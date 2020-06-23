904 E Windsor Rd 103

Amenities
Great 3-bedroom townhouse & private 2-car garage - Property Id: 95428
Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and powder-room townhouse in Glendale, with the perfect balance between inviting and intimate. the open floor maximizes the space between the kitchen, dining, and living room areas. The kitchen has ample cabinet storage and a counter for bar seating. A living area complete with a fireplace, and sliding doors opening to a covered patio. Hardwood and carpeted flooring throughout. Bedrooms with high ceilings and large closet space, and a bath with a jacuzzi tub. Washer and dryer are BOTH INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95428
Property Id 95428
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4636739)