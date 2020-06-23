All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 E Windsor Rd 103

904 E Windsor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

904 E Windsor Rd, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Great 3-bedroom townhouse & private 2-car garage - Property Id: 95428

Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and powder-room townhouse in Glendale, with the perfect balance between inviting and intimate. the open floor maximizes the space between the kitchen, dining, and living room areas. The kitchen has ample cabinet storage and a counter for bar seating. A living area complete with a fireplace, and sliding doors opening to a covered patio. Hardwood and carpeted flooring throughout. Bedrooms with high ceilings and large closet space, and a bath with a jacuzzi tub. Washer and dryer are BOTH INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95428
Property Id 95428

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4636739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have any available units?
904 E Windsor Rd 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have?
Some of 904 E Windsor Rd 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 E Windsor Rd 103 currently offering any rent specials?
904 E Windsor Rd 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 E Windsor Rd 103 pet-friendly?
No, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 offer parking?
Yes, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 offers parking.
Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have a pool?
No, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 does not have a pool.
Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have accessible units?
No, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 904 E Windsor Rd 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 E Windsor Rd 103 has units with dishwashers.
