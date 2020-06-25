829 E Maple St Unit #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled Town Home! - Luxurious yet charming 3 Bedroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale. Tastefully remodeled with all new flooring, new recessed lighting, brand new kitchen and bathrooms! Stunning open space on the main level with beautiful fire place, private balcony, and a guest bath. In the upper level you will find two great sized bedrooms and the master suite with its own bathroom. All new stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove) washer and dryer in unit with laundry nook. Also included is a private two car garage.



MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED:



- 3x rental rate for gross household income

- FICO score of 720 or better. Co-signers may be considered for lack of credit history only.

- No pets

- Employed continuously for past year

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or delinquent accounts

- No smoking



Please make sure you qualify before you apply. Do no hesitate to call our office for clarification on qualifying factors.



No Pets Allowed



