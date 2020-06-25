All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

829 E Maple St Unit #8

829 E Maple St · No Longer Available
Location

829 E Maple St, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Town Home! - Luxurious yet charming 3 Bedroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale. Tastefully remodeled with all new flooring, new recessed lighting, brand new kitchen and bathrooms! Stunning open space on the main level with beautiful fire place, private balcony, and a guest bath. In the upper level you will find two great sized bedrooms and the master suite with its own bathroom. All new stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove) washer and dryer in unit with laundry nook. Also included is a private two car garage.

MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED:

- 3x rental rate for gross household income
- FICO score of 720 or better. Co-signers may be considered for lack of credit history only.
- No pets
- Employed continuously for past year
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or delinquent accounts
- No smoking

Please make sure you qualify before you apply. Do no hesitate to call our office for clarification on qualifying factors.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

