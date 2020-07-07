721 W Glenoaks Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This move-in-condition second floor unit 721 1/2 is Located in the prime location of Glendale close to shops, schools and public transportation. Plenty of natural light, spacious living and dining room. There is a great mountain view as well. The unit features 2 bedrooms, two 3/4 bathrooms, large bright kitchen with IKEA cabinets includes built-in stove, microwave, Refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central Air/Heat,Laminate flooring and Recessed lighting throughout.Laundry room inside with washer dryer.