Glendale, CA
721 W Glenoaks Boulevard
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

721 W Glenoaks Boulevard

721 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

721 Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This move-in-condition second floor unit 721 1/2 is Located in the prime location of Glendale close to shops, schools and public transportation. Plenty of natural light, spacious living and dining room. There is a great mountain view as well. The unit features 2 bedrooms, two 3/4 bathrooms, large bright kitchen with IKEA cabinets includes built-in stove, microwave, Refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central Air/Heat,Laminate flooring and Recessed lighting throughout.Laundry room inside with washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
721 W Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have?
Some of 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
721 W Glenoaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
No, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 W Glenoaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

