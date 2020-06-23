All apartments in Glendale
721 Raleigh Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

721 Raleigh Street

721 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 Raleigh Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious front unit (Approx. 1,602 sq/ft) is a 2 story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with two new attached roll up garage doors, new hard flooring, new fresh paint and new stove. It also has a living room and an separate family room with a Master suite and Laundry hook up in Garage. (Lease @ $3500 per month)
Separate Laundry Hookup. Great neighborhood Maple park is just behind the house. Separate Gas and Electricity Meters.
A part of Duplex. Spacious Front unit (Appr. 1602 sq/ft) has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with new attached two car roll up garage, new hard flooring, fresh paint, living room and separate family room. Laundry hook up in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Raleigh Street have any available units?
721 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 721 Raleigh Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 Raleigh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 721 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 721 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 721 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
