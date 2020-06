Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 1930s bungalow style home is immaculate! While the home features many original architectural details, it has been upgraded with ceilings fans, hardwood and tile flooring, central HVAC and an added 2-car garage! Light and bright with natural sunlight! Charming front porch and back patio! Large and private back yard!