Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

704 South Street

704 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 South Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 1BD, 1BA, gem includes comfortable open floor plan : Inviting formal living room dining room area with stylish new wood style flooring, new recessed lighting: All freshly painted: Gorgeous new kitchen with designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances that including stove, refrigerator, micro wave and built in dishwasher: All new fixtures you will love: New dual pane windows: beautifully remodeled bathroom with new cabinetry, flooring and fixtures: Bedroom includes mirrored sliders: Hallway with extra closet space : Wall AC and wall furnace : Laundry room on site: One car covered parking space: Close to fun shopping and fine dining at the Americana at Brand : No Pets: One Year Minimum Lease : Looking for A credit and good references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 South Street have any available units?
704 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 South Street have?
Some of 704 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 704 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 704 South Street offers parking.
Does 704 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 South Street have a pool?
No, 704 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 South Street have accessible units?
No, 704 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 South Street has units with dishwashers.
