704 South Street

This 1BD, 1BA, gem includes comfortable open floor plan : Inviting formal living room dining room area with stylish new wood style flooring, new recessed lighting: All freshly painted: Gorgeous new kitchen with designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances that including stove, refrigerator, micro wave and built in dishwasher: All new fixtures you will love: New dual pane windows: beautifully remodeled bathroom with new cabinetry, flooring and fixtures: Bedroom includes mirrored sliders: Hallway with extra closet space : Wall AC and wall furnace : Laundry room on site: One car covered parking space: Close to fun shopping and fine dining at the Americana at Brand : No Pets: One Year Minimum Lease : Looking for A credit and good references