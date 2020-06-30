All apartments in Glendale
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

650 Atkins Dr.

650 Atkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

650 Atkins Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
650 Atkins Dr. Available 03/15/20 Amazing 1920s 4-5 Bd 3 Ba Spanish Style home nestled in Glendale Hills w/ wonderful Charm! - Views Galore! This amazing 1920s Spanish Style home nestled in the Glendale Hills has wonderful Charm! This is a 4/5 + bedroom 3 bath home perched on a knoll in the Glendale hills This home has a Unique 2-level floor plan w/4 bedrooms & 3 baths. One bedroom is on the main floor with the living room, dining room, bath, kitchen & laundry room. The kitchen features Livingstone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sleek newer cabinetry & center island. The Master bedroom & 2 other bedrooms are on the bottom level along with 2 baths & the Family room (or bedroom 5) with its separate entrance. A tasteful blend of old & new with updated kitchens & baths but with intact original architectural elements of the home. These include hardwood floors, glass doorknobs, crystal chandeliers, original French wood windows & doors and the original fireplace with its Art Deco ornate tile & carved wooden mantle. The lovely terraced back yard offers shady seating areas, gardening space, mature landscaping, fruit trees, majestic oaks and views. Also features a workshop or storage space below. This home is has a serene ambiance and waiting for the perfect tenants! Close to Shopping, fwys and great schools!
Call Michelle for viewing at 818.451.6333

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2519091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Atkins Dr. have any available units?
650 Atkins Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Atkins Dr. have?
Some of 650 Atkins Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Atkins Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
650 Atkins Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Atkins Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 650 Atkins Dr. offer parking?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 650 Atkins Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Atkins Dr. have a pool?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 650 Atkins Dr. have accessible units?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Atkins Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Atkins Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

