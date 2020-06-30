Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

650 Atkins Dr. Available 03/15/20 Amazing 1920s 4-5 Bd 3 Ba Spanish Style home nestled in Glendale Hills w/ wonderful Charm! - Views Galore! This amazing 1920s Spanish Style home nestled in the Glendale Hills has wonderful Charm! This is a 4/5 + bedroom 3 bath home perched on a knoll in the Glendale hills This home has a Unique 2-level floor plan w/4 bedrooms & 3 baths. One bedroom is on the main floor with the living room, dining room, bath, kitchen & laundry room. The kitchen features Livingstone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sleek newer cabinetry & center island. The Master bedroom & 2 other bedrooms are on the bottom level along with 2 baths & the Family room (or bedroom 5) with its separate entrance. A tasteful blend of old & new with updated kitchens & baths but with intact original architectural elements of the home. These include hardwood floors, glass doorknobs, crystal chandeliers, original French wood windows & doors and the original fireplace with its Art Deco ornate tile & carved wooden mantle. The lovely terraced back yard offers shady seating areas, gardening space, mature landscaping, fruit trees, majestic oaks and views. Also features a workshop or storage space below. This home is has a serene ambiance and waiting for the perfect tenants! Close to Shopping, fwys and great schools!

