Glendale, CA
608 Haverkamp Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

608 Haverkamp Drive

608 Haverkamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Haverkamp Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Views and Privacy abound in this beautifully remodeled home done to perfection. Perched on a knoll in the Glenoaks Canyon, up a private driveway sits this oasis with serene and panoramic canyon views from most rooms in the house. There is all new interior and exterior paint, new washer and dryer included, open concept floor plan, the 2nd en suite bedroom includes a disabled bath and sink, gas fireplace in the living room, vinyl wood grain flooring, porcelain tile floors in the bathrooms, brand new 4 burner stove and oven, large over sized garage with direct entry into the home and a refreshing pool waiting for you at the end of the day. This home is perfect for someone looking for a peaceful serene setting. This stunning home is light and bright and brand new. Solar panels will be installed in two weeks. This will save money on your electrical bill! You won\'t be disappointed when you preview this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Haverkamp Drive have any available units?
608 Haverkamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Haverkamp Drive have?
Some of 608 Haverkamp Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Haverkamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Haverkamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Haverkamp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Haverkamp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 608 Haverkamp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Haverkamp Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Haverkamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Haverkamp Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Haverkamp Drive have a pool?
Yes, 608 Haverkamp Drive has a pool.
Does 608 Haverkamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Haverkamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Haverkamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Haverkamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

