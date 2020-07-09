608 Haverkamp Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Views and Privacy abound in this beautifully remodeled home done to perfection. Perched on a knoll in the Glenoaks Canyon, up a private driveway sits this oasis with serene and panoramic canyon views from most rooms in the house. There is all new interior and exterior paint, new washer and dryer included, open concept floor plan, the 2nd en suite bedroom includes a disabled bath and sink, gas fireplace in the living room, vinyl wood grain flooring, porcelain tile floors in the bathrooms, brand new 4 burner stove and oven, large over sized garage with direct entry into the home and a refreshing pool waiting for you at the end of the day. This home is perfect for someone looking for a peaceful serene setting. This stunning home is light and bright and brand new. Solar panels will be installed in two weeks. This will save money on your electrical bill! You won\'t be disappointed when you preview this home!