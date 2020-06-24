All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:36 PM

605 Hawthorne Street

605 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 Hawthorne Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

Offered for lease is this marvelous front unit of a DUPLEX. Property measures approx. 1,445 sqft, offering two bedrooms, two bathroom, dinning area, fireplace, updated restrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, central heating, and much more. Rear unit is approx. The property also offers a 2 enclosed garage, a separate washroom for the spacious backyard and an oversized custom canopy/patio. Each unit is separately metered with separate A/C and all utilities. The property is walking distance from dining and shopping at the Glendale Galleria and Americana at Brand, adding to the rental desirability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
605 Hawthorne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 605 Hawthorne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 Hawthorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 605 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 Hawthorne Street offers parking.
Does 605 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 605 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 605 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Hawthorne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
