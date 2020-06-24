605 Hawthorne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Offered for lease is this marvelous front unit of a DUPLEX. Property measures approx. 1,445 sqft, offering two bedrooms, two bathroom, dinning area, fireplace, updated restrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, central heating, and much more. Rear unit is approx. The property also offers a 2 enclosed garage, a separate washroom for the spacious backyard and an oversized custom canopy/patio. Each unit is separately metered with separate A/C and all utilities. The property is walking distance from dining and shopping at the Glendale Galleria and Americana at Brand, adding to the rental desirability.