600 N. Pacific Glendale
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

600 N. Pacific Glendale

600 N Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

600 N Pacific Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Looking to transfer to a new city or job? J.P. Allen Extended Stays is the perfect place. We offer short and long term rental, temporary housing. Starting rate $1250.00 No lease is required some restriction apply.

Please contact us info ex. 7105 Sales Office for General Information. We are located in a semi Residential area. Minutes away to several Companies such as Walt Disney, Nestle, unum, Local News station, WB Studios etc.

We are walking distance to the popular friendly at Brand, Glendale Galleria and downtown Glendale which all are great for shopping and house several restaurant and movie theater. Minutes away from Pasadena, Burbank, and Hollywood downtown Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium, Rose Bowl, L.A. Zoo, Universal studios, Griffith Observatory, Local parks that great for hiking and outdoor activities.

Easy access to freeway such as 5, 134 and 210. Also easy access to public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have any available units?
600 N. Pacific Glendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 600 N. Pacific Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
600 N. Pacific Glendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N. Pacific Glendale pet-friendly?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale offer parking?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not offer parking.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have a pool?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not have a pool.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have accessible units?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 N. Pacific Glendale have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 N. Pacific Glendale does not have units with air conditioning.
