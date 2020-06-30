All apartments in Glendale
533 E Lomita Ave

533 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

533 East Lomita Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Rear House - Property Id: 221625

A private rear house. One bedroom, full bathroom,. The house comes with, hardwood floor in the living room and bedroom, laminate flooring in bathroom and kitchen, freshly painted. Plenty of storage room in the house. private patio and sitting porch. Street parking. Minimum one year lease required.

Very centrally located. just minutes to Glendale Memorial Hospital, Within walking distance from the Americana, Glendale Galleria and Porto's. Bus stops, laundry mat. It is~7 minute drive to the Disney/ABC/Warner Bros studios in Glendale/Burbank and is ~15 minute drive to NBC Universal Studios off the 101. Driving or taking the commuter Express to Downtown LA~15 minutes.

Nearest colleges, Glendale City College and Occidental City College. 134, 2 and 5 frwys close by. interested call us to make an appointment for showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221625
Property Id 221625

(RLNE5534205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
