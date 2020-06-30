533 E Lomita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

A private rear house. One bedroom, full bathroom,. The house comes with, hardwood floor in the living room and bedroom, laminate flooring in bathroom and kitchen, freshly painted. Plenty of storage room in the house. private patio and sitting porch. Street parking. Minimum one year lease required.



Very centrally located. just minutes to Glendale Memorial Hospital, Within walking distance from the Americana, Glendale Galleria and Porto's. Bus stops, laundry mat. It is~7 minute drive to the Disney/ABC/Warner Bros studios in Glendale/Burbank and is ~15 minute drive to NBC Universal Studios off the 101. Driving or taking the commuter Express to Downtown LA~15 minutes.



Nearest colleges, Glendale City College and Occidental City College. 134, 2 and 5 frwys close by. interested call us to make an appointment for showing.

