All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 530 W. Stocker St. #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
530 W. Stocker St. #206
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

530 W. Stocker St. #206

530 W Stocker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 W Stocker Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Glendale! - Great location in Glendale, close to shopping, schools, and more! Unit is approx 1350 sq. ft. The main living space has laminate flooring, a gas fireplace and a balcony. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, built-in microwave, gas range, and a dishwasher. The bedrooms are carpeted with mirrored closet doors and vertical blinds. The bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring and plenty of space for storage. Other features include a washer and dryer inside of the unit and central ac & heat. 2 side by side assigned parking spaces in the gated subterranean parking garage. The complex has a rec room and is well maintained. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease.

For more info., contact Kathleen at kathleengold@kw.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2790237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have any available units?
530 W. Stocker St. #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have?
Some of 530 W. Stocker St. #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W. Stocker St. #206 currently offering any rent specials?
530 W. Stocker St. #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W. Stocker St. #206 pet-friendly?
No, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 offer parking?
Yes, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 offers parking.
Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have a pool?
No, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 does not have a pool.
Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have accessible units?
No, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W. Stocker St. #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W. Stocker St. #206 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts