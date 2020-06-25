530 W. Stocker St. #206

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Glendale! - Great location in Glendale, close to shopping, schools, and more! Unit is approx 1350 sq. ft. The main living space has laminate flooring, a gas fireplace and a balcony. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, built-in microwave, gas range, and a dishwasher. The bedrooms are carpeted with mirrored closet doors and vertical blinds. The bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring and plenty of space for storage. Other features include a washer and dryer inside of the unit and central ac & heat. 2 side by side assigned parking spaces in the gated subterranean parking garage. The complex has a rec room and is well maintained. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease.
For more info., contact Kathleen at kathleengold@kw.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2790237)